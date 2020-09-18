IIIT- Lucknow launches new course on PG diploma in digital marketing

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow, has launched off-campus post graduate diploma program in digital marketing. The duration of the programme, set to begin next month, is one year comprising two terms. The last date for applying for the course is September 20.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic when the need of the hour is to stay at home and yet be able to learn and work, this program will fulfil all needs of ambitious and enthusiastic learners,” said director, IIIT Lucknow, Prof Arun Mohan Sherry.

“In this course, students will learn about the concepts of social media and social media analytics—which are considered the current buzz in the business world. Social media is now an essential part of any marketing strategy,” he said.

Additionally, viral marketing and online reputation management would enhance the students’ profile thus making them competent in the world of digital marketing, he said.

Prof Sherry further said, “For the first time, a technical institute of national importance is offering a program in digital marketing. This program is suitable for both full-time students who wish to build a strong foundation in this area and the working executives looking forward to upgrading their existing skills.”

A student with a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline is eligible for the course. Final year undergraduate students can also apply. The selection process comprises screening and an interview.

Screening would be based on the applications sent and the shortlisted candidates would be intimated for the personal interview by email. The evaluation will be based on the candidate’s communication skills, analytical and problem-solving skills, general awareness and domain knowledge, he said.

“As an extra edge, the simulation-based pedagogy will provide meaningful learning in a diverse context,” he added.

This program will keep the students updated with the ever-changing technologies in the digital marketing domain by helping them in formulating e-strategies.