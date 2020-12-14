IIM Ahmedabad Endowment Fund appoints Chhavi Moodgal as CEO

Chhavi Moodgal, an alumna of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, has been named as the first CEO of the recently set up IIMA Endowment Fund. (Handout)

Chhavi Moodgal, an alumna of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, has been named as the first CEO of the recently set up IIMA Endowment Fund.

The fund was launched in June 2020 to facilitate IIMA in achieving its strategic objectives and making a larger impact in the field of education, entrepreneurial leadership, management practice, and public policy. The fund aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore over five years.

“The founders of the IIMA Endowment Fund in concert with the Director and Dean (Alumni and External Relations) have appointed alumna, Chhavi Moodgal (PGDM, the batch of 2004) as its first CEO,” a statement said.

In her role, Moodgal will look towards leveraging relationships with alumni for fundraising as well as target corporates from a CSR standpoint.

Since its inception in 1961, IIMA has produced over 33,000 alumni. With one in seven CEOs with a management degree from IIMA, the Institute has the highest number of alumni in the CEO/CXO-level roles in India’s top 500 companies, the statement said.

Moodgal has over 16 years of experience in financial services across asset management, investment banking, and capital markets.

She brings corporate relationships as well as execution capability that will help set up the initial framework on which IIMA Endowment Fund can stand as a long-term enterprise, the statement said.

The fund will work towards formalising and deepening efforts in fund-raising, building engagement among alumni and the corporate world, optimally utilising the funds for the betterment of the Institute as well as enhancing its visibility in the global management community, it added.

“We take great pride in our alumni’s achievements and have over the years ensured seamless engagement with them. We are delighted to welcome Chhavi to the IIMA family as the CEO of the Endowment Fund. Being an alum herself, we believe Chhavi will help us strengthen alumni engagement and take the Endowment initiative to its fruition,” IIMA Director Errol D’Souza said.

The initial major contributors who are founders of the Endowment Fund include Sandeep Singhal, Kavita Iyer, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Deep Kalra and GV Ravishankar, among others.