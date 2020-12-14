Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

All 525 eligible students of IIM Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:13 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Bengaluru

All 525 eligible students of IIM Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers. (Mint/file)

All 525 eligible students of IIM Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers.

Roles offered included in the domains of PE/VC, Business Analytics, Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT/Product Management, Operations, Sales and Marketing”, IIMB said in a statement on Monday.

“The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process, said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career Development Services at IIMB.

“Traditional recruiters have supported us by bringing in new roles across divisions.



New recruiters have come in.

Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for S&M (95), General Management (81) and Finance (71),” said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIMB.

Accenture, Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney and McKinsey were the top recruiters, it was stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
by Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Terry Kay, author of ‘To Dance With the White Dog,’ dies
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
40 citizen groups want civic chief to host public discussions on planned projects
by HT Correspondent
No bills from 24x7 water meters... for now: water dept chief
by Abhay Khairnar
Seven held for kidnap and murder of a man over financial dispute
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.