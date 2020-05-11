Sections
IIM Bangalore ranked among top 50 global B-schools in executive education

IIM Bangalore ranked among top 50 global B-schools in executive education

IIMB said in a statement it is the only management school from India to feature in this prestigious global list of executive education providers.

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. (Mint file)

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) said it has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools, for the second year in succession, in the Financial Times Executive Education 2020 Rankings, released on Monday.

The Financial Times announced its annual list of top 85 B-schools for custom programmes, top 75 B- schools for open programmes and a combined ranking for the Top 50 providers of executive education (open plus custom programmes).

In this list, IIMB is ranked 45th in the combined ranking categories, 52nd in the custom, and 55th in the open programmes, the statement said.



Participating schools are rated on several parameters by organisations that commission executive education courses (for custom programmes), by participants of courses (for open programmes), and on the data reported by the Business schools.

Parameters include course design, faculty, teaching methods and facilities, it was stated.

Madan Mohan Raj, Chief Programme Officer, Executive Education Programmes, IIMB, said: “The design and delivery of programmes, be they open or custom, aligned to the needs of the individual or the organisation, is the key differentiator for our success.”

