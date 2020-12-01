IIM Calcutta manages 100% internship placements even in online mode

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has said that it has continued its legacy of 100% summer internship placements for its class of 2022 on November 28 even in this pandemit-hit year.

The whole process was carried out virtually with the students and corporates participating from their home locations. This is the first time that the institute had to carry out virtual placements on such a large scale, the premier business school said.

The institute revamped its placement structure to comprise three clusters scheduled for November 23, 26, and 28. Of the 139 firms participating in the placement process, 43 were first-time recruiters to the institute and there were 473 students.

The hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors. Consulting, finance, and BFSI accounted for 40% of offers; 32% of students would do their internships in general management and sales & marketing roles, and the remaining 28% of students found their fit with operations, product management, e-commerce, and startups.

Also read | IIT Madras registers rise in pre-placement offers

The clustering was based on the core business competencies of the firm and the cohorts were ranked by student preference. Cluster 1 consisted of five cohorts: private equity, investments, venture capital firms, management consulting, and offers at international locations. In all, 180 students were placed across 35 firms in the cluster, Accenture being the top recruiter with 21 offers, a statement by the institute said.

The second cluster (November 26) hosted 60 firms offering 80 roles in conglomerates, FMCG, consumer services, software services, e-commerce, and consumer durables cohorts. In this cluster, 171 students got placed, with Microsoft bagging the top spot by making 11 offers, the statement added.

The third cluster placements were held on November 28 with 44 firms across advertising, BFSI, consulting services, power and utilities, manufacturing, hospitality services, food aggregators, and startup cohorts. This time, 122 students got placed.

IIM Calcutta encouraged startups to participate in the placement process and provide exciting internship projects to its students.

Prof. Abhishek Goel, chairperson, career development and placement office, said, “The pandemic and economic recession had posed unforeseen challenges. It is heartening to see our students and the placement team rising to the occasion to change the systems, enabling all stakeholders to participate virtually, creating multi-layered coordination and communication channels, and maintaining positivity throughout the process.”

The institute director, Professor Anju Seth, said, “The results reinforce the recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Calcutta’s commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement.”