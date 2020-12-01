Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IIM Calcutta records 100% summer internship placements amid pandemic

IIM Calcutta records 100% summer internship placements amid pandemic

The whole process was carried out virtually with the students and corporates participating from their home locations, it said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

IIM Calcutta. (HT File)

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta said on Monday that it has maintained the legacy of 100 per cent summer internship placements for the class of 2022, beating the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The whole process was carried out virtually with the students and corporates participating from their home locations, it said in a statement.

A total of 139 companies participated in the placement process, of which 43 were the first-time recruiters to IIM- Calcutta, for the 473 participating students, it said.

The hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors, it added.



Consulting, Finance and BFSI accounted for 40 per cent of the offers, while 32 per cent students would do their internships in general management, and sales and marketing roles, the statement said.

The remaining 28 per cent of the students found their fit with operations, product management, e-commerce and start-ups.

Accenture and Microsoft were among the top recruiters.

Professor Abhishek Goel, the chairperson of Career Development and Placement Office, said, “The pandemic and economic recession had posed unforeseen challenges.” “It is heartening to see our students and the placement team rising to the occasion to change the systems, enabling all stakeholders to participate virtually, creating multi-layered coordination and communication channels, and maintaining positivity throughout the process,” he added.

IIM-C Director Anju Seth said, “The results reinforce the recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM-Calcutta’s commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Dec 02, 2020 05:30 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 14:05 IST
Serum Institute says ‘Covishield’ safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 14:10 IST
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST

latest news

BHEL appoints Renuka Gera as Director Industrial Systems
Dec 01, 2020 14:12 IST
Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest
Dec 01, 2020 14:11 IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to marry on December 25
Dec 01, 2020 14:07 IST
Nagaland observes 58th statehood today with muted celebrations
Dec 01, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.