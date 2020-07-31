Sections
Home / Education / IIM Calcutta to begin online classes for fresh MBA batch from August 10

IIM Calcutta to begin online classes for fresh MBA batch from August 10

IIM Calcutta will be digitally conducting the flagship two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch of 2020-2022 from August 10. Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kolkata

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta on Thursday said it will be digitally conducting the flagship two-year MBA programme for the incoming batch of 2020-2022 from August 10.

Around 480 students from across the country will be joining the virtual classes.

Online classes for second-year MBA students will commence from August 3.

Keeping in mind the safety of the candidates, staff and faculty members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all admission interviews were conducted online, an IIM-C statement said.



“As it was not feasible to conduct written ability test with fairness through the online admission process, the institute decided not to consider the weightage given for WAT for the final selection of MBA 2020-22 batch,” it said.

Prof Peeyush Mehta, Operations Management Group, said the institute is creating technology solutions for MBA students to “mimic” the classroom experience to the extent possible in online mode.

“To make the learning experience better, the students will be distributed across six sections of class strength, 80 in each section. There would be an average of four-five hours of total classroom live contact hours,” he said.

The institute will also assist students facing internet issues, including providing recordings of a missed class, opportunity to interact with the instructors after the class and additional tutorials, Mehta said.

“Overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have put a plan in place to ensure an excellent learning experience through online on-boarding and instruction for the incoming batch,” Director, Prof Anju Seth, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’
Jul 31, 2020 09:26 IST
Remembering Rafi: A playlist of 30 songs for different moods
Jul 31, 2020 09:24 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Vice President Naidu hails New Education Policy, teachers differ on language and all the latest news
Jul 31, 2020 09:21 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020 09:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.