Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IIM-CAT 2020: Application correction window opens, here’s how to edit your form

IIM-CAT 2020: Application correction window opens, here’s how to edit your form

The IIM- CAT 2020 application form edit window has been opened. Candidates who wish to make any changes in their application form can do it online from 10 am of September 27 till 5 pm of September 29 by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIM-CAT 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The IIM- CAT 2020 application form edit window has been opened. Candidates who wish to make any changes in their application form can do it online from 10 am of September 27 till 5 pm of September 29 by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can make changes in their photograph, signature and test city preferences only. The registration process for IIM-CAT 2020 ended on September 23.

This year, IIM- Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 in computer-based test mode on November 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. IIM CAT 2020 results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2021.

Click here to edit your IIM-CAT form

How to edit IIM-CAT 2020 application form:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Login using your User ID and password



Your application form will be displayed on the page

Click on the edit option and make the required changes

After you have edited the form, click on Save and then Submit.

Major changes in IIM- CAT 2020:

1. IIM CAT Exam Duration : IIM-CAT 2020 will be conducted in three sessions and the revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Till last year the exam was conducted in two sessions and for three hours in each session.

2. IIM-CAT Exam Pattern:There will be three sections in the question paper namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability and candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

3. Tutorial: The tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 2020. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance,” the release further said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Live: India has a glorious tradition of storytelling, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Sep 27, 2020 11:10 IST
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Sep 27, 2020 10:38 IST
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
Sep 27, 2020 09:50 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
Sep 27, 2020 09:38 IST

latest news

Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401
Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: 42 vacancies for engineers and MBBS degree holders notified, apply now
Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST
Interstate fraudsters’ held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, they posed as army men
Sep 27, 2020 11:09 IST
Karan Johar’s party video not related to drugs probe, says NCB official
Sep 27, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.