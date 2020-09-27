IIM-CAT 2020: Application correction window opens, here’s how to edit your form

The IIM- CAT 2020 application form edit window has been opened. Candidates who wish to make any changes in their application form can do it online from 10 am of September 27 till 5 pm of September 29 by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can make changes in their photograph, signature and test city preferences only. The registration process for IIM-CAT 2020 ended on September 23.

This year, IIM- Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 in computer-based test mode on November 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. IIM CAT 2020 results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2021.

Click here to edit your IIM-CAT form

How to edit IIM-CAT 2020 application form:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Login using your User ID and password

Your application form will be displayed on the page

Click on the edit option and make the required changes

After you have edited the form, click on Save and then Submit.

Major changes in IIM- CAT 2020:

1. IIM CAT Exam Duration : IIM-CAT 2020 will be conducted in three sessions and the revised duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Till last year the exam was conducted in two sessions and for three hours in each session.

2. IIM-CAT Exam Pattern:There will be three sections in the question paper namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability and candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

3. Tutorial: The tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from October 2020. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance,” the release further said.