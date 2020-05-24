IIM Lucknow Admissions 2020: First list released after online interview, no written ability test this year

Sections
IIML director, Professor Archana Shukla said, “Now gradually all IIM’s are declaring the list of selected candidates whose results are ready. In the same process we also announced list of selected candidates. As soon as we completed online interviews, we declared our results.”

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:31 IST

By Rajeev Mullick, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) is getting ready to complete the admission process for the batch of 2020-22. The premier B-school announced the list of selected candidates on late Saturday evening who appeared in virtual interview this year.

“We had to do interviews online. We have declared the first list. The second and third list will follow thereafter. That’s the normal admission process. We have batch size of approximately 450 students,” she said.

When asked about when will the new session start, Prof Shukla said, “We can’t start the session early. We are ready full swing to further new session. I don’t think anybody will start the session by June end.”



She said, “We are planning to start with the online remedial session for first year. We have to avoid influx of students on campus initially so that social distancing could be followed. We will start classes when it opens completely as per the government advisory. We cant give the exact dates when the session starts.”

According to IIML director, the normal classes may begin from July end or first week of August “We will also have to hold the examination for the first year students also which was scheduled from March 24 and was postponed because of pandemic COVID-19,” she said.

This year IIML revised its admission policy for its postgraduate programmes for academic year 2020-22, IIM-L officials said. “IIM Lucknow excluded the writing ability test (WAT) that was of 10 marks from the evaluation components for admission to PGP-ABM/ PGP-SM owing to restrictions imposed by the government to contain Covid-19,” said Prof Vikas Srivastava, IIM-L spokesman.

This change in the evaluation components is applicable only for the batch of 2020-22, he said.

