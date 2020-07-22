IIM -Lucknow new session for PGP first year batch from August 3

Sections
Delayed by over a month because of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the new academic session for the first year post graduate program (PGP) batch 2020-22 at Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIM-L) will now begin from August 3.

“Our new session will start from August 3. We will start with online classes as because of pandemic students cannot be called to the campus. We are trying to

fine-tune many things to ensure proper teaching without disruption,” said IIM-L director professor Archana Shukla.

“Online is the new normal today. PGP final year classes have already started from second week of July. We are all looking forward to welcoming the first year PGP students online early next month,” she added.



When asked how IIM-L will make for loss of teaching hours, prof Shukla said, “There are many ways of doing this. We may have to cut down in our term break, vacations and other holidays etc. If the need be, summer internship may start later. Convocation may have to be delayed a little. We will adjust as our academic session progresses.”

She further said, “We will start with the online remedial session for first year. We have to avoid influx of students on campus initially so that social distancing could be followed. We will start normal regular classes when it opens completely as per the government advisory.”

On May 23, the premier B-school announced the list of selected candidates who appeared in virtual interview this year. IIM-L PGP first year batch size is of approximately 450 students.

This year, the IIM-L revised its admission policy for its postgraduate programmes for academic year 2020-22, IIM-L officials said.

“IIM, Lucknow, excluded the writing ability test (WAT) that was of 10 marks from the evaluation components for admission to PGP-ABM/ PGP-SM owing to restrictions imposed by the government to contain Covid-19,” said IIM-L spokesman prof Vikas Srivastava.

