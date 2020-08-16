Sections
Home / Education / IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results declared at iimrohtak.ac.in

IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results declared at iimrohtak.ac.in

Students who have appeared in the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) can check their results online at iimrohtak.ac.in.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results. (Screengrab )

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, has declared the IPM admission results on its official website.

IIM Rohtak conducts the IPMAT examination for admission to the institute’s five-year integrated programme in management. Students who have shortlisted from the IPMAT 2020 can appear for the next stage of admission.

Here’s the direct link to check results.



How to check IPMAT results:



1. Visit the official website at iimrohtak.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IPM AT 2020 SHORTLISTING OF PI’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on ‘Click here’

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The IPMAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

