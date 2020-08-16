IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 results declared at iimrohtak.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, has declared the IPM admission results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) can check their results online at iimrohtak.ac.in. Students can login using their application number and date of birth.

IIM Rohtak conducts the IPMAT examination for admission to the institute’s five-year integrated programme in management. Students who have shortlisted from the IPMAT 2020 can appear for the next stage of admission.

Here’s the direct link to check results.

How to check IPMAT results:

1. Visit the official website at iimrohtak.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IPM AT 2020 SHORTLISTING OF PI’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on ‘Click here’

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The IPMAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the results and take its print out for future references.