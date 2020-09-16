IIMC Entrance 2020: Dates out, test in MCQ format, students can appear from home

IIMC Admission 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance test on October 18. The examination will be conducted remotely, which means, candidates will be able to take their examination from home.

“The candidates can take the admission test remotely from their home or a place of their choice. They need to have a desktop or laptop computer with good internet connection,” the official notice reads.

IIMC has also extended the last date to apply for admissions to eight post-graduate diploma courses, till September 23. Aspirants can apply online at iimc.nic.in.

Read More: IIMC rolls back merit-based admission process, entrance test in October

The entrance exam, this year, will comprise of multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Earlier, the exam included a descriptive paper carrying 75 marks, followed by group discussion carrying 10 marks and interview of 15 marks. The institute has also decided to skip group discussion and interview for this year.

The MCQs will carry questions from the following topics:

General Awareness, including an understanding of the current trends in social-political-economic sphere

India’s socio-political-cultural history, legal and Constitutional provisions, Rights of Citizens,

India’s developmental issues – economy, infrastructure, health, education,environment, science and technology etc.

Global developments and their impact on India

Awareness about media scene in India

Reasoning, Aptitude and mental make up

Language and expression skill

Literature, Cinema and Cultural scene

Analytical and comprehension skills

Ethics and values

Social Consciousness

Lateral thinking capabilities

Creativity, Brand awareness and recall (for Advertising & PR)

Schedule of Exam:

“Those applicants who have already applied but want to withdraw from the currently proposed (entrance test based) admission process can do so by sending an email quoting their URN (Unique Registration Number) and payment details to this email id: academiciimc1965@gmail.com by 18th September 2020,” the notice reads further.

Click here for official notice

Click here for IIMC Prospectus