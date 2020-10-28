Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IIMC entrance exam results 2020 expected to be declared soon at iimc.nic.in, here’s how to check

IIMC entrance exam results 2020 expected to be declared soon at iimc.nic.in, here’s how to check

IIMC entrance exam results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at iimc.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIMC entrance exam results 2020. (PTI file )

IIMC entrance exam results 2020: The results of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance examination 2020 is expected to be announced soon.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at iimc.nic.in.

IIMC on its official twitter handle writes, “Final Results of the entrance examinations held for various courses are expected to be announced by end of this week.”

 



The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the IIMC entrance exam on October 18, 2020, in a remote proctored mode.

How to check IIMC entrance exam results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at iimc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the results section and click on the link that reads, “IIMC entrance results 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IIMC entrance exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Oct 28, 2020 09:01 IST
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Oct 28, 2020 13:51 IST

latest news

Barcelona president Bartomeu quits in fallout of Messi feud
Oct 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Mizoram records first Covid-19 casualty; 60-yr-old man had co-morbidities
Oct 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Jeet Thayil: Versatile wordsmith, poet and novelist
Oct 28, 2020 14:05 IST
Louisiana braces for third hurricane strike this year as ‘Zeta’ approaches
Oct 28, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.