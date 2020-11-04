Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IIMC revises online entrance exam results twice following technical glitches

IIMC revises online entrance exam results twice following technical glitches

While the result was declared on October 30, it was revised twice, on October 31 and November 2, after some technical glitches were reported

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 13:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. (Photo: iimc.nic.in)

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has published the results of its online entrance exams three times within the last few days. While the result was declared on October 30, it was revised twice, on October 31 and November 2, after some technical glitches were reported.

The institute had conducted an online entrance exam this year as a one-time measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was held on October 18 and was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Technical glitches were reported by some aspirants who took to Twitter to raise their concern over the errors in the results announced on October 30. Using the hashtag #iimcentrancescam, students pointed out several lapses in the results with some candidates being allotted more than one seat and some, whose result was withheld, being allotted a merit seat.

The result was first revised on October 31 and then on November 2. According to a notification published on the institute’s website, the NTA had found 28 candidates indulging in unfair means during the online entrance tests so their results were withheld and they have been debarred from appearing in entrance test for a year.

IIMC additional director general (administration),K Satish Nambudiripad said, “The institute immediately revised the results after some technical errors were reported. There were some inadvertent clerical errors and we have ratified them.”

The institute offers eight postgraduate diploma courses, including English journalism, Hindi journalism, Radio and TV journalism, and Advertising and Public Relations. Besides Delhi, it has campuses in Amravati, Dhenkanal, Kottayam, and Jammu. The admission to these courses is done after a two-stage selection process-- entrance exam and interview.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 13:16 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:33 IST
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Nov 04, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

UNESCO declares Panna Tiger Reserve a biosphere reserve
Nov 04, 2020 13:37 IST
German footwear giant begins production in Agra after leaving China
Nov 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Nov 04, 2020 13:33 IST
Karishma Prakash resigns from Kwan, has ‘nothing to do with Deepika’ now
Nov 04, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.