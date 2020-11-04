IIMC revises online entrance exam results twice following technical glitches

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has published the results of its online entrance exams three times within the last few days. While the result was declared on October 30, it was revised twice, on October 31 and November 2, after some technical glitches were reported.

The institute had conducted an online entrance exam this year as a one-time measure in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was held on October 18 and was conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Technical glitches were reported by some aspirants who took to Twitter to raise their concern over the errors in the results announced on October 30. Using the hashtag #iimcentrancescam, students pointed out several lapses in the results with some candidates being allotted more than one seat and some, whose result was withheld, being allotted a merit seat.

The result was first revised on October 31 and then on November 2. According to a notification published on the institute’s website, the NTA had found 28 candidates indulging in unfair means during the online entrance tests so their results were withheld and they have been debarred from appearing in entrance test for a year.

IIMC additional director general (administration),K Satish Nambudiripad said, “The institute immediately revised the results after some technical errors were reported. There were some inadvertent clerical errors and we have ratified them.”

The institute offers eight postgraduate diploma courses, including English journalism, Hindi journalism, Radio and TV journalism, and Advertising and Public Relations. Besides Delhi, it has campuses in Amravati, Dhenkanal, Kottayam, and Jammu. The admission to these courses is done after a two-stage selection process-- entrance exam and interview.