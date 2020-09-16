IIMC ropes in NTA, online entrance test to be held on October 18

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has announced that it would conduct online entrance examination for admission to all its eight postgraduate diploma courses on October 18. The process has been delayed owing to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Earlier, IIMC, an autonomous institute under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B), had announced in August that it would not hold entrance examination because of the pandemic and would follow a merit-based selection process this year as an exception to the rule.

However, on September 3, the institute issued a notification that it had reconsidered its earlier decision of conducting merit-based admissions.

In a fresh notification issued on Tuesday, IIMC said, “As has been announced on September 3, the IIMC will hold entrance test for all its eight diploma courses. The remote proctored online entrance examination will be conducted on October 18 by the NTA. The candidates can take the admission test remotely from their home or a place of their choice. They need to have a desktop or laptop with good internet connection.”

Candidates who have applied need not reapply. The applicants who want to withdraw from the currently proposed admission process can do so by sending an email, it said. “They will be returned the application fee paid earlier, minus the processing charges, within the next two weeks,” the notification added.

The new academic session is likely to begin from the second week of November. The institute has announced that it would conduct classes of the first semester online because of the viral outbreak.

IIMC offers eight postgraduate diploma courses, including English and Hindi journalism, radio and TV journalism and advertising and public relations (PR).

Besides Delhi, it has regional campuses in Aizawl (Mizoram), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Kottayam (Kerala) and Jammu.

The admission to these courses follows a two-stage selection process— entrance examination and interview.