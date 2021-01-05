Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IISc KVPY admit card 2020 released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s direct link

IISc KVPY admit card 2020 released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s direct link

IISc KVPY admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the IISc KVPY examination can download their hall tickets online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IISc KVPY admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

IISc KVPY admit card 2020: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the admit card for IISc KVPY examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the IISc KVPY examination can download their hall tickets online at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

Direct link to download IISc KVPY admit card 2020.

How to download IISc KVPY admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IISc KVPY admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

The Weeknd changes Instagram profile pic to this fan art, twitter reacts
by Sanya Budhiraja
Amazon buys 11 aircraft to expand air cargo fleet
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
IISc KVPY admit card 2020 released at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Ambedkar University to soon launch its happiness programme
by Kainat Sarfaraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.