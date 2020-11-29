Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IISc researchers ‘develop’ wastewater treatment, recycling system

IISc researchers ‘develop’ wastewater treatment, recycling system

A new study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering and carried out in collaboration with researchers in the UK, shows how the system has, over the past year, enabled the reuse of wastewater and reduced dependence on freshwater resources.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science. (File photo )

Researchers at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), have claimed they have developed an efficient decentralised wastewater treatment and recycling system at Berambadi primary school situated in the remote village of Berambadi in Karnataka.

A new study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering and carried out in collaboration with researchers in the UK, shows how the system has, over the past year, enabled the reuse of wastewater and reduced dependence on freshwater resources, IISC said in a release.

“We have demonstrated for the first time that decentralised wastewater treatment systems can be economically put into practice in a rural setting,” Assistant Professor at CST and a senior author of the paper Lakshminarayana Rao said.

According to IISC, the research team operated the greywater treatment system for a year and monitored the different physicochemical and biological characteristics of the greywater at the entry and exit points.



The performance of every treatment stage was quantified in terms of removal efficiencies (REs) of turbidity, Total Suspended Solids (TSS), nitrate, total phosphorus, Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and faecal coliforms (FC), it said.

Overall, the system showed high REs more than 90 per cent for most of the parameters.

About 667 litres of greywater were treated daily using the system, saving around 180,000 litres of water annually, it added.

Such a robust wastewater management system can be replicated in both rural and urban settings after taking into consideration various factors such as space limitations, baseline greywater quality and daily flowrates, the authors suggested explaining how the system works.

“The people from Berambadi village are very happy with the system. Based on the success of this sustainable wastewater management project, several other schools in Karnataka have approached us to duplicate it in their schools,” Rao said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Nov 29, 2020 08:52 IST
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Nov 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 10:44 IST
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Nov 29, 2020 10:38 IST

latest news

Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of sexual abuse by woman
Nov 29, 2020 10:49 IST
Regional language policy needed in technical education, says IIT Kharagpur director
Nov 29, 2020 10:47 IST
UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 29, 2020 10:45 IST
Hrithik Roshan gives one last look at his beard before he shaves it
Nov 29, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.