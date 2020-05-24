IIT-Bhubaneswar develops technology for conducting online exams

Sections
The institute has successfully tested the entire system by holding a mock test involving about 240 students stationed across the country with question papers of 31 subjects and 20 invigilators.

The IIT-Bhubaneswar said it has created a state-of-the-art method of conducting online examinations in a comprehensive manner, plugging the loopholes in existing systems.

This method can be used for holding all types of examinations, including class tests and end-semester examinations of an institute, the premier institute said in a statement.

This method uses the currently available commercial systems such as the Wheebox as a part of it.

The new method will overcome several limitations of holding only computer-based tests, lacking the robustness, reliability of invigilation and connection faced by the commercially available online examination systems, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) said.



According to RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT-Bhubaneswar, the proposed online examination system is robust and can be used for holding tests of wide-ranging nature from simple computer-based ones to detailed conventional examinations.

The system uses a virtual examination hall, actual invigilators, question paper distribution online and submission/reception of soft copies of answer books which may be printed, if needed, he said.

The system uses two or more network connections for the reliability of the connection and additional facility for proctoring for reliable invigilation.

Unlike in systems where a student has to come to an examination centre equipped with computers, in the proposed system, a student can take the examination from home or anywhere across the globe, Kumar said.

It was found that the tests can be held successfully and effectively as long a student has at least one of the two connections working at any time during the examination, Kumar added.

