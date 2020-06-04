IIT-Bhubaneswar to conduct end semester exams for outgoing students by online mode

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 09:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Bhubaneswar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct end-semester exams for outgoing students through the online mode to ensure their timely graduation.

The prestigious institution said that “two alternative examinations are scheduled, one from June 24 and another during the end of July/first week of August.”

It further said that in case the pandemic situation normalises by the end of July or the first week of August, the students can come to the IIT campus to appear for the second examination.

Earlier this month, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also released a notification for conducting remaining examinations of class 10 (only for the northeast district of Delhi) and class 12 (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15.



CBSE had decided to conduct examinsations at the respective schools of the candidates instead of the examination centre already allotted and added that it will also allow change of examination centre in respect of candidates who have shifted and are residing in some other district in the country than the place of their school.

