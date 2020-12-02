Sections
IIT Bhubaneswar to hold its 9th annual convocation in Hybrid mode

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be the chief guest and will be addressing the convocation through video conferencing, while Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be the guest of honour.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 19:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (File photo )

IIT Bhubaneswar will hold its 9th Annual Convocation on Friday in ‘Hybrid Mode’ where students will have the choice to join the programme in person or in online mode in view of the pandemic situation, a statement issued by the institute said.

The institute will confer degrees to 446 students, including 35 Ph.D., 141 M. Tech., 70 M.Sc. and 200 B. Tech during the convocation.

Prof R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, the convocation is a celebration of the graduation of students who earned their degrees through hard work and the institute is keen on their live participation.

During the event, the Union education minister is scheduled to inaugurate the student activity centre (SAC), play courts and the building of the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, of the institute, the statement said.

