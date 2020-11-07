IIT-Delhi 51st Convocation Live Updates: Focus on quality, never compromise, PM Modi tells graduating students

LIVE BLOG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the graduating students of IIT- Delhi on the occasion of its 51st convocation ceremony.

11:28 am IST

Be the original version of yourself: PM Modi

“You are the students with exceptional ability. You have passed one of the toughest exams- JEE at the age of 17-18. Then you came in to IIT. There are two things that will enhance your ability even more; one is flexibility and the other is humility. By flexibility I refer to the possibility of standing out and fitting in. At no point of your life, must you shed your identity. Never be the like version of someone or something. Be the original version. Champion whatever value you belive in and never hesitate from fitting into a team. Individual efforts has their limits, the way ahead lies in team work. Team work brings completeness. The second is humility. You must be rightfully proud of your success and achievements. Very few people have done what you have.This should make you even more down to earth. It is important that one keeps challenging oneself and continues to learn each day. It is also important that you treat yourself as a student for life. Never think that what you know is enough,” the PM said.