IIT Delhi, Kharagpur move up in top Asia university ranking

The Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi and Kharagpur climbed in the 2020 edition of a pan-Asia ranking of universities, with Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, retaining its position as the highest ranked Indian higher education provider in the list.

The eighth edition of the Times Higher Education’s (THE) Asia University Rankings 2020 released on Wednesday lists 489 institutions from 30 countries and regions. It includes 56 Indian institutions that qualified, an increase of 7 from 2019, with eight in the top 100.

The universities are ranked by performance in five areas: teaching (learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The Indian Institute of Science is ranked 36th, but dropped seven places from the 2019 ranking. IIT Kharagpur climbed 17 places to 59th, IIT Delhi moved up 24 places to 67th and IIT Ropar (47th) entered the top 50 on its debut in the ranking.

The four other Indian universities ranked in the top 100, marking India’s best performance since 2016, are: Institute of Chemical Technology (92nd), IIT Indore (55th), IIT Bombay (69th) and IIT Roorkee (83rd).

With 56 universities in the 2020 ranking, India is the third most represented country or region behind Japan (110) and mainland China (81). Tsinghua University (1st) ranks highest overall in the table.

Phil Baty of THE said: “Both regionally and globally, it is clear that India’s higher education system has a lot to shout about. The positive improvements seen by some of India’s older institutions in this year’s THE Asia Rankings should be embraced, a positive story that demonstrates a continued and growing ability to compete among the world’s very best”.

“To see so many Indian universities come forward to participate is fantastic to see and, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, more important than ever to ensure that India’s great institutions remain visible, and continue to compete, on the global stage.”