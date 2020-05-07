Sections
IIT Delhi startup launches ‘Reusable Antimicrobial Mask’

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

The IIT Campus, in New Delhi (Hindustan Times)

With increasing demand for face masks to contain transmission of coronavirus, an IIT-Delhi startup named ‘Nanosafe Solutions’ has launched an antimicrobial and washable face mask that can be reused up to 50 launderings.

Dr. Anasuya Roy, Founder and CEO of Nanosafe Solutions said, “The mask has been designed to maximize durability and dimensional stability, so that the mask can be reused 50 times. Effective reusability is an important factor as single-use masks will cause huge disposal issues”.

Professor Mangala Joshi, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi also said, “We believe this is the first fabric based antimicrobial face mask launched in India, which is washable and reusable along with very high Bacterial Filtration Efficiency as tested according to ASTM standards. It is engineered to have very good breathability and comfort.”

NSafe mask is a highly engineered triple-layered product consisting of - inner hydrophilic layer for comfort, middle layer having antimicrobial activity and outer most layer having water and oil repellent behaviour.



NSafe mask has 99.2 per cent bacterial filtration efficiency (at 3 microns) and complies with ASTM standards of breathability and splash resistance. The mask is extremely comfortable and breathable. Elastic band in the chin region and wire in the nose region provides adequate fit of the mask to the wearer.

The startup plans to launch the mask at MRP of Rs 299 (Pack of 2) and Rs 589 (Pack of 4). It has already started manufacturing the masks.

The team that developed the mask consists of Dr Anasuya Roy, an IIT Delhi alumnus, Founder and CEO of Nanosafe Solutions and Professor Mangala Joshi, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi.

