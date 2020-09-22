IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation LIVE: PM Modi to virtually address students soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually address the 22nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati through video-conferencing. The convocation began at 11am. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing at 12 Noon, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020,” a statement from PM office said. This year, 1,803 students including 687 B.Tech and 637 M.Tech students will get their degrees during convocation. The PM is the chief guest of the programme, while education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and minister of state for education, Sanjay Dhotre are the guest of honour. Chief minister of Assam, Sabananda Sonwal is the special guest for the occasion. Director of IIT Guwahati, TG Sitharam will address the gathering.

Watch IIT Guwahati 22nd Convocation Live Streaming here: