IIT Guwahati introduces first-of-its-kind course on UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) has become the first IIT to introduce a course on UN-Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in the B.Tech curriculum from this academic year (2020-2021).

Guided by the principles of sustainable development goals, this course provides a unique opportunity for B.Tech students to understand the concepts of sustainability and work towards building a better society for everyone.

The course will be offered to the second year B.Tech students as a compulsory course, to reorient the thinking of young and dynamic individuals towards the path of sustainable development.

Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, the nodal department for this course, has collaborated and pooled resources from eight other departments of the Institute to design and implement the course.

Faculty members from each of these departments will jointly conduct the course and will provide exposure to B.Tech students on the technological, economical, ecological, and societal aspects of these 17 SDGs.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, emphasized the urgent need to adopt these 17 goals as part of the curriculum so that the students are aware of the challenges for sustainable development and how their roles can lead to holistic development.

Speaking about the introduction of this course, he said, “With only 10 more years remaining to fulfill these objectives, it becomes very vital that the students are taught about the goals of inclusive and sustainable growth and through this course, offered by faculty members from across engineering, science and humanities departments, IIT Guwahati wishes to prepare the students to play leading roles in ‘Transforming the World’”.

Prof. Anamika Barua, a Course coordinator from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, said, “This would be the first time the nine departments of IIT Guwahati have joined together to offer a course at the undergraduate level, realizing that sustainability challenges and inclusive growth go hand-in-hand and have to be understood at the crossroads of science and society through an interdisciplinary lens”.

She further added, “The students, through this course, would be educated to critically evaluate the idea of Sustainability as an emerging discipline and have an opinion on the role for India, as a nation, in the successful implementation of the new SDGs”.

The course on SDGs will enable students to realize the importance of a stable relationship between human activities and the natural world for a healthy, clean and safe environment, and, thus, make them responsible individuals and the world a better place for inclusive growth and overall prosperity.