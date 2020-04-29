Sections
Home / Education / IIT Guwahati, pharma company Hester Biosciences come together to develop Covid-19 vaccine

IIT Guwahati, pharma company Hester Biosciences come together to develop Covid-19 vaccine

The agreement between the institute and the pharmaceutical company was signed on April 15. The role of the institute will be to produce the recombinant vaccine candidate.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:07 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representative (REUTERS)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati and Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company Hester Biosciences Limited have come together for developing a vaccine against coronavirus. According to officials, the vaccine is expected to be ready by the end of this year to start animal studies and the work is currently in its early stage of development. The team at IIT Guwahati headed by Sachin Kumar, an associate professor at the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, has generated the “recombinant avian paramyxovirus-1 based vaccine flatform” for classical swine fever and Japanese encephalitis.

The agreement between the institute and the pharmaceutical company was signed on April 15. The role of the institute will be to produce the recombinant vaccine candidate.

“The vaccine will be based on recombinant avian paramyxovirus based vector platform. The recombinant avian paramyxovirus-1 will be used to express the immunogenic protein of SARS-CoV-2. The recombinant avian paramyxovirus-1 expressing the SARS-CoV-2 protein could be used as a vaccine candidate for further study. “It is too early to comment on the efficacy and immunogenicity of the vaccine, however, we will be able to reveal more details about this vaccine after the results of animal studies are obtained,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, the avian paramyxovirus-1 has been explored as a vaccine vector for various animals and human pathogens. “The avian paramyxovirus-1 has been used to express the immunogenic protein of human pathogens such as HIV, avian influenza virus, human parainfluenza virus, SARS-CoV. Similarly, it has also been explored as a vaccine vector for animal pathogens such as infectious bursal disease virus, infectious laryngotracheitis virus, bovine herpes virus, Nipah virus,” he added.



Elaborating on the collaboration and role of Hester Biosciences Limited, its CEO and MD Rajiv Gandhi, said, “In the current pandemic situation of COVID-19, the world is looking at developing preventive and curative measures to safeguard mankind. We have collaborated to develop and manufacture a recombinant vaccine against COVID-19 disease as a preventive measure. Hester’s involvement would be from master seed development up to release of the commercial vaccine.” Around the world, confirmed infections of coronavirus stood at more than 3.1 million - including 1 million in the US - and the confirmed global death toll topped 217,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,007 and the number of cases climbed to 31,332 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 22,629, while 7,695 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre allows stranded migrant workers, students and tourists to go home, sets ground rules for travel
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

No Indian in Steyn’s best XI he played with or against
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
At home in Chandigarh, says BJP MP Kirron Kher taking on Congress criticism on absence
Apr 29, 2020 18:03 IST
Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
A Punjabi gaze on Kashmir
Apr 29, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.