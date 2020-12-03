IIT Guwahati Placements: 486 offers made by Day 2, highest domestic package offered is Rs. 70 lakh

Sections
IIT Guwahati Placements 2020: The total number of offers made by companies by the end of the second day of placements under Phase 1 at IIT Guwahati were 486.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIT Guwahati Placements 2020: The total number of offers made by companies by the end of the second day of placements under Phase 1 at IIT Guwahati were 486. These numbers are inclusive of 133 pre-placement offers (PPOs) according to a press statement by the institution on Thursday. IIT Guwahati’s placement sessions began on Tuesday in virtual mode.

Close to 128 Companies have participated in the campus placement in the first two days. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX, PhonePe, Jaguar, Mercedes, JP Morgan, Amazon, SAP, Cisco, EXL, Intel, Sprinklr, Cleartax, Axis Bank, SocGen, Flipkart and many more have participated in the placement process till end of day 2.

The highest domestic package offered this year is Rs 70 Lakh compared to Rs 52 Lakh received last year.

