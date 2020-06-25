Sections
IIT Guwahati top Indian institution in QS list for young varsities

QS Ranking: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, O.P. Jindal Global University, and the University of Hyderabad are the other three Indian institutions which have featured in the list of 150 colleges and varsities.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 07:32 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Academic Complex - IIT-Guwahati

IIT Guwahati was the top Indian university, placed in 61 to 70 bracket, in the QS Rankings 2021 for young educational institutions.

Overall, four Indian institutions made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021 rankings.

All the three feature in the 101 to 150 bracket. The ranking is largely based on the scores in the QS World Rankings released earlier.



Significantly, the list is dominated at the top by Asian Universities.

Singapore’s Nanyang Technical University is the top young varsity followed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

The third in the list is also an Asian varsity: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea.

Malaysia’s University Putra Malayasia is at the tenth spot. The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) of Pakistan is also placed at a creditable 41st position in the list.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Jindal Global University Vice Chancellor Dr C. Raj Kumar said: “This is indeed yet another proud moment for JGU. To be ranked among the top 150 universities in the world, which are less than 50 years of age is a significant recognition for an 11-year old university”.

First published in 2012, the QS Top 50 Under 50 ranks the best universities in the world which are under 50 years old. Since 2015, it has tripled its range to include the Next 100 Under 50. Universities which cross the 50 year mark no longer get featured in the list.

