IIT Hyderabad to host online conference for HR Professionals on Work From Home

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, or IIT Hyderabad, Department of Liberal Arts, will host an online conference for employees and human resource professionals on May 30 on ‘Employee Engagement and Welfare In the New Normal of Work-From-Home, Post COVID19.’ The online conference will begin from 10:30 am in the morning and will end at 12 in the afternoon.

The speakers at the online conference will discuss the state of flux which the COVID19 pandemic has thrown up.

“Working from home is going to be a prevalent and unavoidable phenomenon in the coming days even after the COVID-19 situation is stabilized. So, it becomes very important to understand it from different stakeholders’ points of view. This online conference is an initiative in this line, where the objective is to bring in specialists and practitioners from different spheres to discuss the challenges and way forward in this area,” M.P. Ganesh, Associate Professor, Department of Liberal Arts, IIT Hyderabad said.

The online conference will feature Bindu Venkatesh, Vice President - Human Resource, Oracle India; Rajiv Noronha, Vice President and Head HR (Analytics and Insights Unit), TCS; Ravi Modali, renowned expert in the area of lifestyle medicine, digital health and telemedicine and Dr Jeyavelu, Dean (School of Business), VIT-AP University as key speakers.

Click here for the poster.

The event is open to the public. They can participate by clicking here.