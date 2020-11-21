Sections
IIT-Indore PhD lab work suspended after five Covid-19 cases found

Laboratory work for PhD students was suspended till November 25 at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore in Madhya Pradesh after five persons were found infected with coronavirus in last 11 days, an official said on Friday.

Sunil Kumar, the institute’s spokesperson, however, also said that B.Tech, M.Tech and other regular courses were being conducted online, and the orientation programme for a fresh batch of B.Tech students was also organised.

“A total of 351 students were admitted in various disciplines this year,” he said.

