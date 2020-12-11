Sections
IIT-ISM terminates 214 students from attending academic programmes for not paying fee

IIT- Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, has terminated 214 students from attending academic programmes of 2020-21 session for non-payment of registration and monsoon semester fees during the covid-19 induced lock down period.

Dec 11, 2020

By Subhash Mishra, Hindustan Times Dhanbad

Dean of Academic, IIT -ISM, Prof Chiranjeev Kumar has issued a notice in this regard along with the names of defaulter students. HT has inspected the notice.

“These students have not deposited pre-registration and monsoon semester fee. So, they have been terminated from taking part in academic programme of institution in 2020-21,” the notice mentioned.

However, the management has given these students one week time till December 16 to appeal against the order.



“Senate would take final decision on their application,” an official said.

According to him, the result of monsoon semester of these students, if any of them had appeared in online examination during lockdown, would be held up.

IIT-ISM official sources said management had served them reminder four times during the period to deposit registration and monsoon semester fee but these students did not respond.

Sources said during lock down, 129 students paid for registration but didn’t deposited monsoon semester fee. However, 85 of the total 214, failed to deposit both registration as well as semester fees.

B.Tech, M. Tech, Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Ph.D degree students are among 214 who have been terminated.

Sources in IIT- ISM said some students of institution had launched massive campaign for waiving off fee of lock down period. Under the campaign, they also Twitted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union HRD minister Prakash Javedkar for fee waiver.

A senior professor of IIT- ISM said though senate meeting is not scheduled, it will be called shortly to decide the fate of terminated students.

