IIT JAM 2021: Online application deadline extended till October 17, here’s how to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIT JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Thursday extended the online registration process for the IIT- Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT-JAM) 2021 till October 17, 2020. Earlier, the last date to apply for the IIT JAM 2021 was October 15, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the admissions on JOAPS portal at jam.iisc.ac.in.

The IIT JAM 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2021, and the results will be declared on March 20, 2021. The admit card for IIT JAM 2021 examination will be released on January 5, 2021.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 1500 for one paper and Rs 2100 for two papers while for female/ŚC/ST/PwD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers.

Educational Qualification:

All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree.

In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2021:

Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

On the top of the homepage, click on JOAPS portal link (will be activated soon)

Apply for the examination by providing the required information

Upload photograph, signature and other documents like category certificate (if applicable), PwD certificate (if applicable), etc.

Pay the application fee through any of the electronic payment modes.

JAM is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes. These programmes include MSc (two years), Masters in Economics (two years), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, MSc-MS (Research) or PhD dual degree, and other post-bachelor degree programmes at IITs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).