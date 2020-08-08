IIT JAM 2021: Online application process to begin from September 10, check eligibility, exam pattern here

IIT- JAM 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore will conduct the IIT- Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT-JAM) this year. IISc has released a poster for IIT-JAM 2021 on its official website at jam.iisc.ac.in. According to the official poster, the online application process will begin from September 10 and the deadline is October 15. The IIT-JAM 2021 exam will be held on February 14, 2021 and the results will be out on March 20.

Exam Pattern:

(as per 2020 information brochure)

Questions will be objective in nature with three patterns of questions: Multiple choice question, multiple select questions and numerical answer type questions.

Section–A contains a total of 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) involving 10 questions of one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each. Each MCQ has four choices out of which only one choice is the correct answer. Candidates can mark the answer by clicking the choice.

Section–B contains a total of 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) carrying two marks each. Each MSQ is similar to MCQ but with the difference that MSQ may have one or more than one correct choice(s) out of the four given choices. The candidate gets full credit only if he/she selects all the correct answer(s) only and no wrong answers. Candidates can mark the answer(s) by clicking the choice(s).

Section–C contains a total of 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions involving 10 questions of one mark each and 10 questions of two marks each. For these NAT type questions, the answer is a signed real number, which needs to be entered using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor. No choices will be shown for NAT questions.

In all sections, questions not attempted will result in zero mark. In Section-A (MCQ), wrong answer will result in negative marks. For each wrong answer to 1 mark questions, 1/3 mark will be deducted and similarly for each wrong answer to 2 marks questions, 2/3 mark will be deducted. In Section-B (MSQ), there are no negative and no partial marking provisions. There is no negative marking in Section-C (NAT) as well.

There is a provision for using online virtual calculator. The candidates, therefore, should not bring any calculator with them

Application Fee:

Female/ŚC/ST/PwD -- Rs 750 for one test paper and Rs 1050 for two test papers

All others- Rs 1500 for one paper and Rs 2100 for two papers.

Eligibility:

All candidates admitted through JAM should have a Bachelor’s degree.

In the qualifying degree, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off (taking into account all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries, all years combined) should be at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 for General/OBC (NCL)/EWS category candidates, and 50% or 5.0 out of 10 for SC/ST and PwD category candidates.

About IIT JAM :

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for students. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education.

