IIT Kanpur, defence ministry, DARPG, sign MoU to develop AI techniques for analysing public grievances

The Ministry of Defence, IIT Kanpur and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday for developing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques to analyse public grievances.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:36 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Kanpur

AI(Artificial Intelligence) and Financial Technology. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“A tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed today between Department of Defence (DoD) Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State (independent charge) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region,” read a statement of the Union Defence Ministry.

“The MoU envisages IIT Kanpur to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to conduct an exploratory and predictive analysis of public grievances received on the web-based Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System pertaining to the MoD,” the ministry said.

The project is expected to help the MoD to identify the cause and nature of grievances and bring about systemic changes and policy interventions wherever required, the defence ministry said.



