IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020: Apply for administrative, technical posts

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 13:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2020

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited online applications for various administrative and technical cadre posts. There are a total of 21 vacancies. The posts include Assistant Registrar, students’ counselor, Career Development Officer, Jr. Superintendent, junior assistant, junior technician, driver etc. Candidates can apply online at iitk.ac.in on or before July 12.

Details of vacancy:

1. Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality) - - 1

2 Students‟ Counselor - 2

3 Career Development Officer - - 1



4 Catering Manager - - 1

5 Jr. Superintendent (Media Relations) - - 1

6 Jr. Superintendent (Liaison & Hospitality) - - 1

7 Jr. Superintendent (Students Placement Office) - 1

8 Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility) - 2

9 Physical Training Instructor -- 4

10 Junior Engineer (SCADA- Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) -- 1

11 Junior Technician --3

12 Junior Assistant -- 2

13 Driver Gr. II - - 1

Total -- 21

Check official notification here

Pay Scale:

For group A posts mentioned from serial number 1 to 3 --- Level – 10 (Rs. 56100-177500)

For Group B posts mentioned from serial number 4 to 10--- Level – 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

For Group C posts mentioned from serial number 11 to 14-- Level – 3 (Rs. 21700-69100)

Application fee:

For Group A posts mentioned at serial number 1 to 3 Rs. 500/-

For Group B and C posts mentioned at serial number. 4 to 13 Rs. 250/-

Click here to apply online

