IIT-Kanpur student offered Rs1.47 crore package by MNC

Last year, the highest package from a domestic company was around Rs60 lakh but this year, a student has bagged an offer of Rs82 lakh

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:33 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A student of the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been offered a whopping Rs1.47 crore package by a multinational company.

In the initial days of the placement drive, the IIT Kanpur students also managed to break last year’s record for the highest package by a domestic company. Last year, the highest package from a domestic company was around Rs60 lakh but this year, a student has bagged an offer of Rs82 lakh, an official said.

However, an international company had made an offer of around Rs1.5 crore per annum last year as well. “We were a little apprehensive because of the Covid-19 pandemic but the results of the placement drive have been quite encouraging,” said the official, who, however, declined to share the details of the students or the companies that offered the package citing confidentiality.

Several other IITs have also been doing well in the initial rounds of their placement drives.

IIT Roorkee also said on Thursday that its students had received 484 offers. The highest package was Rs80 lakh, it said.

