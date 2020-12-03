Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IIT KGP devices AI-based system to inspect quality of MSME goods

IIT KGP devices AI-based system to inspect quality of MSME goods

IIT Kharagpur researchers have developed a portable Artificial Intelligence-based device for automatic inspection of goods manufactured in MSMEs, an institute spokesperson said on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:18 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Kolkata

A file photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. (PTI)

IIT Kharagpur researchers have developed a portable Artificial Intelligence-based device for automatic inspection of goods manufactured in MSMEs, an institute spokesperson said on Thursday.

The innovation will immensely benefit the micro, small and medium enterprises, which rely on manual checking and incur losses when an entire batch is rejected if a few samples turn out to be faulty during random inspections, he said.

The portable device will click pictures of products when set up on a batch of goods and send the feed to the AI- based software for quality control, the spokesperson said.

The research team, comprising Professors Surjya K Pal and Debashish Chakravarty, technical staffer Pravanjan Nayak and intern Ayan Banerjee from Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, has filed a patent for the system, which will be made available to MSMEs to license the technology, he said.



“MSMEs mostly rely on manual inspection, wherein a few samples are randomly selected and checked based on which the entire batch is accepted or rejected. This lacks effectiveness and increases the cost of production.

“Our system can inspect each product in a batch at a low cost. Automation is one of the key aspects of digitalisation and also the need of the hour,” Professor Pal, who heads the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing Technology of the institute, said.

The MSME sector, which employs over 10 crore people in the country and contributes nearly 30 per cent of India’s GDP and 50 per cent of export revenue, is still outside the ambit of industry-scale adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

China hits out at US after report of new visa restrictions
Dec 03, 2020 17:43 IST
Meet Ajay Boricha, the individual impacting lives through his benevolence
Dec 03, 2020 17:43 IST
Mouni’s sizzling red saree look will surely add oomph factor on date night
Dec 03, 2020 17:44 IST
England’s new signal system within spirit of the game, says skipper
Dec 03, 2020 17:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.