Sections
Home / Education / IIT Kharagpur researchers ‘develop’ microneedle to administer drug in a painless way

IIT Kharagpur researchers ‘develop’ microneedle to administer drug in a painless way

The Institute’s Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering has not only reduced the diameter size of the microneedles but also increased the strength so that they do not break while penetrating the skin, it said.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 14:31 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a microneedle which is capable of administering large drug molecules in a painless way, a statement issued by the institute said on Saturday.

The Institute’s Department of Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering has not only reduced the diameter size of the microneedles but also increased the strength so that they do not break while penetrating the skin, it said.

The microneedle can be used even in COVID-19 vaccination in future, besides for insulin delivery, the statement said.

“A typical use could be achieved in insulin delivery or medication for diseases of the lymphatic system, skin including some forms of cancer, or even COVID-19 vaccine,” lead researcher Prof Tarun Kanti Bhattacharyya said.



He said, “We have fabricated high strength glass carbon microneedles which can withstand the skin resistive forces. Added to this is our designing of the ionic polymer metal composite membrane based micropump which increases the flow rate of the drug molecules in a controlled and precise manner. We have further integrated this microneedle and micropump to achieve controlled drug delivery.” He said the device would find extensive use in any form of transdermal medication.

“The more we engage in multidisciplinary R&D, the better we would be able to produce customized microneedle based effective delivery systems,” he added.

The microneedle has the potential to transform the drug delivery system from the current syringe based one to a painless but effective experience for the patients.

The drug delivery device has been successfully tested with animals as per medical protocol.

The researchers have also filed for a patent in India and published the research in IEEE and Nature journals.

The research for this innovation was funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and Department of Science of Technology of Government of India, the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NLU AILET 2020 examination schedule released at nludelhi.ac.in
Aug 29, 2020 14:45 IST
As cases surge at state secretariat, Goa orders 50% staff to report to work
Aug 29, 2020 14:43 IST
Fiat recalls 186,233 Ram pickups for mats that can interfere with gas pedal
Aug 29, 2020 14:40 IST
England’s Pope out for up to 4 months with shoulder injury
Aug 29, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.