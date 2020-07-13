Sections
Home / Education / IIT Kharagpur researchers train farmers in micro-irrigation techniques

IIT Kharagpur researchers train farmers in micro-irrigation techniques

The farmers, who followed the techniques of farm machineries and equipment, reported decrease in labour cost, reduced cost of cultivation, timeliness of operations, and an increase in soil fertility and production, a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:33 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

A file photo of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. (PTI)

A group of researchers at IIT Kharagpur has imparted training to over 2,000 farmers from nearby villages of the institute in micro-irrigation and protected cultivation structures.

The farmers, who followed the techniques of farm machineries and equipment, reported decrease in labour cost, reduced cost of cultivation, timeliness of operations, and an increase in soil fertility and production, a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said.

The outreach programmes were organised by the department of Agriculture and Food Engineering and the Rural Development Centre to communicate, train rural people and help their transition to mechanised farming and livelihoods.

Through its precision farming development centre project, the institute has developed farm machineries ranging from micro-irrigation, combined harvester, crop and vegetable planters, solar energy operated transplanters, nut diggers and ultrasonic sprayers.



The initiative also includes non-farming livelihood technologies for rural small scale and cottage industry - such as potters wheel, making of jute ropes, door mats and rice flakes besides social impact technologies such as smokeless chullahs and rural drinking water facility.

IIT Kharagpur has extensively mobilised the funding available under national mission projects like National Initiative for Design Innovation and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan towards achieving this goal.

Director, IIT Kharagpur, Prof Virendra Tewari said, “The government of India offers huge subsidies for mechanisation of the rural sector, but the farm machinery sector has not invested significantly in creating a market for indigenous technologies addressing the burning need of the rural sector.

“Experts at IIT Kharagpur are answering this challenge by designing technologies well suited for the livelihood of the rural class of our country.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up
Jul 13, 2020 09:13 IST
‘Is he in Delhi? Am not aware’: Rajasthan Congress in-charge on Sachin Pilot
Jul 13, 2020 09:18 IST
Amid Rajasthan crisis, Congress suffers another jolt in Madhya Pradesh as MLA joins BJP
Jul 13, 2020 09:13 IST
Man Utd’s De Gea needs more trophies, says Solskjaer
Jul 13, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.