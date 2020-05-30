IIT Kharagpur to evaluate students’ performance based on grades in mid-semester exam

Sections
A committee has been formed to decide on these factors along with the grading scheme and supplementary examination, an institute spokesperson said.

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

The IIT Kharagpur has decided to evaluate students’ performance on the basis of their grades in the mid-semester examination, assignments and viva voice in view of the students’ inability to reach the campus to take the end semester examination because of the lockdown, an institute spokesperson said on Saturday.

A committee has been formed to decide on these factors along with the grading scheme and supplementary examination, she said.

The institute will issue a circular based on the decision taken in this regard during a Senate meeting held on May 27, the spokesperson.

The Senate consists of senior faculty members and a student representative.



The decision was taken following discussions during the Senate meeting and feedback received from the students’ council in the past couple of days, she said.

“We have arrived at the decision for this semester only as it is getting late and difficult to conduct the exam in June considering travel restrictions with most of the students staying at home,” the spokesperson said.

The institute has around 13,000 students including PhD scholars. Of them, only around 5,000 are currently staying on the campus, she said.

Student representative in the Senate, Ninaad Lohakare said, “For the past few days we have been getting multiple queries regarding our current semester...Now the institute Senate has decided to close the current semester without conducting the end semester examination.”

