IIT Kharagpur to start virtual lecture series on innovation, entrepreneurship in post-COVID world

IIT Kharagpur’s Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship is set to start a virtual lecture series dealing with crucial aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series titled ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship in a Post-COVID World’ will be divided into 16 parts and conducted on the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) platform, the institute said in a statement.

The opening sessions shall discuss the macro-economic impacts of COVID-19 and expound on the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship in various sectors to address the related challenges.

Young college students, who are start-up enthusiasts, working professionals, entrepreneurs, innovators, thinkers and strategists will find the lectures useful in “re-strategising their stance in the ‘new- normal’ world”, the statement said.

The series will be conducted from June 22 to 29.