IIT Madras unveils Young Research Fellow programme for UG students

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:51 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched a young research fellow programme aimed at motivating undergraduate students taking up a career in research and application of deeper learning.

The programme provides an one-to-one interaction with IIT faculty members to participate in research.

The students would also benefit personally through a career and life coaching programme concurrently offered by the 1979 alumni, a press release said on Saturday.

“IIT-Madras has long been known for producing world-class undergraduate students.



Today, IIT-M is very much a research intensive university where world-class research is a daily pursuit,” IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said.

“This programme blends these two strengths by giving select undergraduate students an opportunity to discover the excitement of taking up research early,” he said.

The Young Research Fellow project has been funded by the 1979 batch and it was signed on July 10 by IIT Madras dean (alumni and corporate relations) Mahesh Panchagnula on behalf of the alumni, the release said.

Accordingly, a year-long programme and upto 20 fellowships were planned to be unveiled in the first year.

The applicants would be selected by a committee, comprising senior faculty members, the release added.

