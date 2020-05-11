IIT Madras and Chengalpattu Medical College design doffing unit

Indian Insitute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday said its civil engineering department has collaborated with Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu to design and develop a doffing unit.

A doffing unit is the one where the personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by medical professionals are removed safely without risk of further virus spread.

According to IIT-M, the project was undertaken with financial support from corporates under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

‘Donning’ is the procedure of assembling PPE on the healthcare providers and ‘doffing’ is the procedure for its removal. Such procedures will have to adhere to certain standard protocols to prevent the further spread of infections.

The teams from IIT=M and the Chengalpattu Government Medical College and Hospital have successfully designed, fabricated and installed the doffing unit, the statement said.