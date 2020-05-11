Sections
Home / Education / IIT Madras and Chengalpattu Medical College design doffing unit

IIT Madras and Chengalpattu Medical College design doffing unit

A doffing unit is the one where the personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by medical professionals are removed safely without risk of further virus spread.

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:20 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Chennai

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) at Chennai. (PTI)

Indian Insitute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Monday said its civil engineering department has collaborated with Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu to design and develop a doffing unit.

A doffing unit is the one where the personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by medical professionals are removed safely without risk of further virus spread.

According to IIT-M, the project was undertaken with financial support from corporates under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

‘Donning’ is the procedure of assembling PPE on the healthcare providers and ‘doffing’ is the procedure for its removal. Such procedures will have to adhere to certain standard protocols to prevent the further spread of infections.



The teams from IIT=M and the Chengalpattu Government Medical College and Hospital have successfully designed, fabricated and installed the doffing unit, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:40 IST
‘Understand their need to go home’: PM Modi speaks about migrants
May 11, 2020 15:30 IST
India draws up Rs 1 billion Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets 90 countries
May 11, 2020 14:26 IST
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
May 11, 2020 13:50 IST

latest news

‘Should I enjoy scoring 329 or be sad about not scoring 8 runs?’
May 11, 2020 15:37 IST
Bengal reports 1,939 Covid-19 cases, 338 containment zones in Kolkata
May 11, 2020 15:38 IST
RP Singh on whether MS Dhoni backed him over others
May 11, 2020 15:34 IST
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.