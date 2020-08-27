IIT Madras invites application for post-doctoral fellowships at rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in, check details here

Indian Institute of Technolgy-Madras (IIT Madras) Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) has invited applications for its Post-Doctoral Fellowship programme.

Candidates with a Ph.D. degree in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, or allied application domains can apply for the fellowship.

RBC DSAI in an issued press statement stated that this Research Fellowship provides a unique opportunity to carry out independent research, not necessarily attached to a single faculty lab, for PhDs who want to mature towards an independent research career.

‘The Post-Doctoral Fellowship will also include a monthly stipend that is significantly higher than typical institute Post-Doctoral Fellowships,” reads the official statement.

“For fresh PhDs looking for an opportunity to explore new ideas and challenge the limits of what we know in data science, RBCDSAI is willing to invest in their ideas, in the form of a post-doctoral fellowship,” said Professor B. Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI.

The eligibility criteria include academic qualifications, outstanding publication record, and proficiency in programming (high-level languages, preferably Python / R / MATLAB). Contributions to open-source projects will be advantageous. Candidates with their thesis under review can also apply.

The Areas of research include Deep Learning, Network Analytics, Theoretical Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning and Multi-armed Bandits, Natural Language Processing, AI on the edge, System Architecture for Data Science and AI, Ethics, Fairness and Explainability in AI, Systems Biology and Healthcare, Smart Cities and Transportation, and Financial Analytics.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/Post_Doc/.