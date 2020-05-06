Sections
IIT Madras Robert Bosch Centre invites applications for Post Baccalaureate Fellowship from Students across India.The Intake to this Research Fellowship has been increased in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, which has resulted in many companies rescinding job offers.

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:45 IST

Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) at IIT Madras has invited applications for its post Baccalaureate Fellowship Program

Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC DSAI) at IIT Madras has invited applications for its post Baccalaureate Fellowship Program for those who wish to pursue a one or two years research internship in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence.

Eligible candidates can apply for the fellowship at https://rbcdsai.iitm.ac.in/Post_Bacc/

“The Post Baccalaureate fellows are expected to undertake independent research under the mentorship of a Faculty member at RBCDSAI. They are free to explore multiple threads of research, work with various research teams, and establish collaborations with the numerous visitors and affiliates of the Centre. They have access to all the computing, software and library resources of RBCDSAI and have guaranteed travel support to attend a conference per year in India,” said Prof B Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI.

The fellowship carries a stipend between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 a month based on students’ qualifications and experience and lasts for a maximum of 2 years.



Eligibility:

Candidates must have completed their Bachelors’ degree within the last two years

Must have demonstrated academic excellence throughout their undergraduate program

Benefit: 

Work in a highly interdisciplinary environment, with some of the leading faculty in Data Science and AI

Access to state-of-the-art CPU/GPU high-performance computing infrastructure

Fellowship of Rs. 40,000-60,000 p.m.

Fully funded trip to a national conference every year

Application:

Deadline for application--- 20th of every month;

Short-listed candidates will be interviewed in the first week of the subsequent month

Applicant will have to provide the following:

Link to your online CV (Dropbox/OneDrive/Google Drive, etc.)

A short research proposal (300-500 words)

List of research areas (keywords)

List any relevant online courses (NPTEL, Coursera, etc.) that you have already done.

Areas of Research:

Deep Learning

Network Analytics

Natural Language Processing

Theoretical Machine Learning

Reinforcement Learning and Multi-arm Bandits

System Architecture for Data Science and AI

Ethics, Fairness and Explainability in AI

Systems Biology and Health care

Smart cities and Transportation

Financial Analytics

