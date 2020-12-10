Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / IIT Madras, Wipro GE Healthcare joins hands to foster industry-academia collaboration

IIT Madras, Wipro GE Healthcare joins hands to foster industry-academia collaboration

Under this programme, WGE would also provide financial aid and industrial expertise to chosen Masters (MS) in Research Scholars at IITM.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:09 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Technology Madras.(HT file)

WiproGE Healthcare Private Limited (WGE) on Thursday announced a fellowship partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai to provide increased opportunities for Research Scholars to build and further improve the innovation ecosystem.

Under this programme, WGE would also provide financial aid and industrial expertise to chosen Masters (MS) in Research Scholars at IITM.

Speaking on the collaboration,WGE Chairman Azim Premji said the world of healthcare is getting transformed through use of digital technologies which can address some of the toughest healthcare challenges.

This transformation can be accelerated by building a collaborative ecosystem of industry and academia partners, he said.



“Through this partnership with IITM, we wish to mentor the students and their ideas, and help them develop affordable healthcare solutions for those in need across the country,” Premji was quoted as saying in a joint statement.

WGE aims to develop an innovation mindset in students with engineering skills by providing industrial exposure in the healthcare domain and other technology areas of the company through close collaboration with technical experts, it said.

Research scholars of this MS programme shall also be offered nine-month long internship opportunity at WGE.

“This collaboration will provide a rich experience to research scholars of the program as they will get a chance to work on diverse healthcare projects and get mentored by industry experts from Wipro GE Healthcare,” saidIITM Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST
‘Canada govt objected to military cancelling training with Chinese Army’
Dec 10, 2020 14:33 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Corgi siblings take on ‘this or that’ challenge. Results are too cute to handle
Dec 10, 2020 15:39 IST
Kerala local body polls: Over 43% voting till noon
Dec 10, 2020 15:37 IST
Niharika Konidela ties the knot with Chaitanya, see pics
Dec 10, 2020 15:31 IST
INLD’s Abhay Chautala, Haryana agriculture minister in war of words
Dec 10, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.