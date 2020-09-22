Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee all set to get technology hub

IIT Roorkee all set to get technology hub

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to get a technology hub, which is one of the 25 being set by the government.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Roorkee

IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to get a technology hub, which is one of the 25 being set by the government.

It will be set up under the government’s National Mission of Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

According to the release, it has been named as ‘ihub’, which will serve as a solution for 356 fundamental technologies. The government has already released Rs 7.25 crores, out of the total sanction of Rs 135 crores for the next five years.

This hub once comes into being, will focus on ‘Device Technology and materials’ spread across application domains which include -- Defence Research and Development, Health Research, Housing and Urban Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Telecommunications and Atomic Energy, New and Renewable Energy.

IIT Roorkee Professor Sudeb Dasgupta said, “Cyber-Physical System comprises an advanced suite of technologies that will address the challenges of Industry 4.0 and foster an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative will offer us an opportunity to shape futuristic India.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Diabetes, hypertension common comorbidities in patients, says Health ministry
Sep 22, 2020 08:37 IST
‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Sep 22, 2020 07:05 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 20, rescue operations continue
Sep 22, 2020 08:36 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Sep 22, 2020 07:53 IST

latest news

IIT Roorkee all set to get technology hub
Sep 22, 2020 08:48 IST
NIA detains 2 from airport in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for suspected extremist links: Report
Sep 22, 2020 08:47 IST
Manchester City off to winning start with victory at Wolves
Sep 22, 2020 08:46 IST
‘Half-hearted’: Despite BJD’s opposition to twin farm bills, Odisha farmer leaders aren’t impressed
Sep 22, 2020 08:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.