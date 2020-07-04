Sections
IIT Roorkee ‘develops’ tech for smooth driving in foggy weather

A team of researchers at the premier institute has developed an efficient architecture and algorithm to enable better driving experience in low visibility conditions, an IIT-Roorkee press release said.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Dehradun

IIT Roorkee. (HT file )

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has developed a system to facilitate smooth driving and minimise accidents in foggy weather conditions.

A team of researchers at the premier institute has developed an efficient architecture and algorithm to enable better driving experience in low visibility conditions, an IIT-Roorkee press release said.

Hundreds of road accidents are caused due to fog every year.

The research has been published in the journal IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems.



“The objective of this research was to design a system for real-time defogging that produces a clear image stream from the input foggy frames,” one of the researchers Brajesh Kumar Kaushik said.

“The collision of vehicles due to poor visibility caused by fog leads to numerous fatalities annually. This advanced defogging system will aid drivers by providing real-time information and minimize the risks of road and train mishaps due to fog,” IIT, Roorkee Director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said.

