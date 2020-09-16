Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee inks MoU with Eckovation to offer online executive programmes

IIT Roorkee inks MoU with Eckovation to offer online executive programmes

       The MoU was signed between Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee dean Manish Shrikhande and founder and Eckovation chief technical officer Akshat Goel.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Dehradun

IIT Roorkee. (HT file)

 In a bid to upskill the workforce, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has inked an MoU with online learning platform Eckovation to undertake collaboration on providing a platform for launching executive courses.

       The MoU was signed between Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee dean Manish Shrikhande and founder and Eckovation chief technical officer Akshat Goel.

The MoU entitles both organisations to undertake collaboration in research development and consultancy work, facilitate the exchange of academic and research materials and joint publications, cooperate in projects and research activities of mutual interest, an IIT-R press release said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Sep 16, 2020 19:13 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Environmentalist creates vertical garden in painted plastic bottles in Jammu
Sep 16, 2020 20:08 IST
‘SAD upheld its rich traditions by opposing ordinances’
Sep 16, 2020 20:06 IST
Hard to go past him: Ponting names Mumbai Indians’ ‘dangerman’ for IPL 2020
Sep 16, 2020 20:05 IST
‘Anguished’: PM Modi on Rajasthan’s Chambal river boat accident that killed 13
Sep 16, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.