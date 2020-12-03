IIT Roorkee placement drive attracts top companies; 395 offers on the table

Sections
American Express, Applied Materials, Cisco Systems India Private Ltd, Citrix R&D India Pvt. Ltd, Dream11, and JioSaavn Media Ltd were among the corporate giants that flocked to hire its students

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIT Roorkee expelled 73 students for poor performance in exams. (Photo credit- iitr.ac.in)

The Indian Institute of Technology at Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has been able to attract 35 companies to hire its students despite the onslaught of Covid-19.

According to the institute, top companies like the American Express, Applied Materials, Cisco Systems India Private Ltd, Citrix R&D India Pvt. Ltd, DBOI Global Services Pvt. Ltd, Dream11, Enphase Energy, Jaguar Land Rover India, JioSaavn Media Ltd and JP Morgan were among the corporate giants that flocked to hire its students.

Other top companies included LAM Research, MTX Group Inc, nVidia Graphics, Paypal, Razorpay Software Private Limited, Samsung Research Institute Bangalore, Samsung Semiconductor India Research Center Bangalore, Societe Generale, ThoughtSpot, VMware, Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited, Harness and Paypal.

The institute also claimed that the total number of offers had touched 395 while a few results are awaited.



On Tuesday, the Indian Institute of Technology at Madras said its campus placements for the 2020-21 academic year began by setting a new record with a total of 123 offers made by 22 companies on day one alone.

This is higher than any of the preceding academic years. During the last academic year of 2019-20, 102 offers were made by 20 companies at the end of session, it said.

Similarly, the IIT at Guwahati also claimed a decent opening of the placement season.

The placement process started from December 1, 2020 in a completely virtual mode. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Quadaye, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX and many more took part in the first day of the placement drive at IIT Guwahati.

